Train service suspended at Penn Station following ‘minor slow speed train derailment’

Train service in and out of Penn Station New York was suspended Thursday night due to a NJ Transit minor slow speed train derailment near the station.

New Jersey Transit bus and privately operated busses will cross honor NJ Transit rail tickets and passes. Midtown Direct Line service was diverted to Hoboken Terminal.

No customers were in the car that derailed, a New Jersey Transit spokeswoman said. No injuries have been reported. About 1,000 people – including crew – were on the train.

It derailed around 6:20 p.m. after departing at 6:10 from Penn Station toward Montclair State University, officials said. The car derailed before entering the Hudson River Runnel. Only one set of wheels on the car detailed.

There’s no need to evacuate the station, according to a tweet from Amtrak.

Photos from the scene show the station packed with commuters with no way to get home.

Many riders were furious with the delays and with the description of the derailment as “minor.”

“Please explain what’s minor about being stuck in the tunnel for 25 minutes and service being suspended both ways because of a derailment? Asking for a friend,” one man tweeted.

