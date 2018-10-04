MoviePass reactivates subscriptions; select users must opt out, or face charges

NEW YORK — Former MoviePass subscribers are going to want to check their emails — and don’t skip the “junk” folder.

The subscription movie service quietly emailed select former users this past week thanking them for their loyalty, which it claimed has made it “the largest theatrical subscription service in the country today.”

A “select test group” of former users received an email with the subject “MoviePass Updates” on Friday, Sept. 28.

Readers would have to scan through four generic-sounding paragraphs to get to the email’s main point — your subscription is about to be automatically renewed, unless you opt out.

“To be clear, unless you opt out, your unlimited subscription will be restored and you will begin enjoying unlimited movies again,” the email states six paragraphs in.

This forced enjoyment will cost you $9.95 per month, with your credit card on file being charged beginning this Friday. The charge will be scheduled unless the selected users opt out by Thursday at 9 p.m. Eastern Time, according to the email.

The email, which was sent to some people’s “junk” folder, can be read in its entirety below:

Those who choose to accept MoviePass’s plan will be able to see one new movie per day “based on existing inventory,” according to the email.

This deal was first offered to all MoviePass users last year, causing it to quickly gain popularity.

The low costs proved to be unsustainable, however, as MoviePass was still on the hook to pay movie theaters for each ticket sold. It’s not uncommon for a single ticket in the U.S. to go for $15 or more.

MoviePass has since changed its subscription plans, pricing and what movies are available.

In addition, customers have reported arriving at movie theaters only to learn the app is down and they are unable to check in to movies. This appeared to be the case for users Thursday afternoon, with users reporting the mobile app and website were not working.

We're back. The app is up and running again. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/CbPXUx34f1 — MoviePass (@MoviePass) October 4, 2018

PIX11 has reached out to MoviePass for comment.