Man slashed during dispute in the Bronx: police

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, the Bronx — Police are searching for the person who slashed a man in the Bronx this earlier this year.

On June 18, authorities said a dispute broke out in front of an apartment building along Magenta and Holland avenues in Williamsbridge.

During the dispute, the individual used a sharp object and slashed the 33-year-old victim on his left hand and arm, said police.

The attacker fled into the building, said police.

The victim was treated at the scene.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).