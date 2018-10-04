Man knocks out, sexually assaults woman in Freeport

FREEPORT, NY — A man knocked a woman out and sexually assaulted her while she was still unconscious in Freeport, police said.

The 36-year-old woman was attacked while walking on Parsons Avenue on just before 2 a.m. on Sept. 28, officials said. She was knocked out by a blow to the face.

When she woke up, she realized she was being sexually assaulted and the man fled in an unknown direction, police said.

Officials have asked for help finding the man. He’s about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a long green shirt with a graphic design and a two tone baseball cap.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding this incident call the Special Victim’s Squad at 516-573-4022 or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.