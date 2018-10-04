Man charged for spraying noxious substance on city buses: officials

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — A Brooklyn man was indicted Thursday for assaulting two MTA bus drivers and their passengers earlier this summer.

Andre Chandler was arraigned on a 14-count indictment, charging him with second-and third-degree assault, second-degree reckless endangerment and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon for allegedly pepper spraying two MTA buses during two incidents about 12 hours apart.

On Aug. 23 at about 4 a.m., Chandler, 46, boarded a B15 bus without paying the fair.

The bus operator allowed him to remain on the bus, said authorities. When the defendant requested a stop near the corner of Rockaway and Hageman avenues, the driver advised Chandler he would have to pull up further due to construction, said police.

Chandler then allegedly pulled out a canister and sprayed him with a noxious substance, causing the driver to choke and suffer burning to his eyes. A passenger who tried to board the bus also started to choke and tear up, said authorities.

About 12 hours later, Chandler allegedly boarded another B15 bus and pulled out a used a spray canister on the bus, causing passengers to exit as they coughed and teared, said officials. The driver and two passengers were treated at the hospital.

Chandler was taken into custody on Aug. 31.

If convicted, Chandler faces seven years in prison.