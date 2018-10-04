Man arrested for ambushing boy in paintball attack in NJ: officials

PATERSON, N.J. — A man was arrested Thursday for allegedly ambushing a boy with a paintball gun, shooting the victim more than 20 times and causing him to suffer “deep, bloody, black and blue” welts.

Edwin Perez, 21,is charged with with second-degree aggravated assault, fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose endangering the welfare of a child in the third degree, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.

He faces five to 10 years in New Jersey State Prison if convicted of the assault charge, with 85 percent of terms to be served before parole, the Prosecutor’s Office stated. The third-degree endangering the welfare of a child charge comes with a three- to five-year prison term.

Perez allegedly shot 14-year-old boy more than 20 times after the teen answered the door at his Paterson home.

The child’s mother, Carolina Vasquez, said he was covered in painful bruises, she described the welts as “deep, bloody, black and blue.”

Her son is now “nervous, traumatized,” she said.

Perez was arrested after turning himself in, prosecutors said. He is expected to appear in court Thursday.

It is not clear if Perez knew the victim.

The Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information to contact us a tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO, email tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Department at 973-321-1120.