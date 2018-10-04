Having a baby is always costly, and in New York City, space and money are especially limited. So there's no way PIX11's Kala Rama is going to get a queen-size bed, nightstand, dresser, crib and armoire into a 10 by 10 foot room, right? Think again.
Rama spoke to interior design expert Kathy Kuo, who shared some amazing tips with the mom-to-be:
- Get creative with closets to add extra square footage
- Peel and stick wallpaper makes a quick statement
- Maximize organization with shelves and storage
Watch the video for more!