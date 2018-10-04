Got a Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV or Android TV? Get PIX11 content there now!

Making room for a baby in your tiny NYC apartment — on a budget

Posted 10:27 AM, October 4, 2018, by , Updated at 10:35AM, October 4, 2018

Having a baby is always costly, and in New York City, space and money are especially limited. So there's no way PIX11's Kala Rama is going to get a queen-size bed, nightstand, dresser, crib and armoire into a 10 by 10 foot room, right? Think again.

Rama spoke to interior design expert Kathy Kuo, who shared some amazing tips with the mom-to-be:

  1. Get creative with closets to add extra square footage
  2. Peel and stick wallpaper makes a quick statement
  3. Maximize organization with shelves and storage

Watch the video for more!