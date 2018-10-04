Gov. Cuomo announces $13B plan to transform JFK airport

QUEENS— A new billion dollar plan to overhaul John F. Kennedy Airport was announced by Governor Cuomo Thursday.

Cuomo announced a historic $13 billion plan to transform JFK into a “modern 21st century airport” anchored by two international terminal complexes on the airport’s north and south sides.

The Governor said the record investment includes $12 billion in private funding.

Cuomo’s vision for the newly modernized airport includes an interconnected airport system with top shelf passenger amenities, centralized ground transportation options and significantly improved roadways that the governor hopes will increase passenger flow by at least 15 million people, the city said in a release.

Cuomo’s JFK Vision Plan was first unveiled in January 2017.

Some of the plan includes increasing the number and size of gates, improving parking availability, an array of airside taxiway improvements to allow for bigger planes and reduced gate congestion, upgrading the AirTrain JFK system to handle increased passenger capacity, and enhanced roadways on and off the airport., and demolishing decades-old terminals and turning them into one unified JFK Airport, officials said.

The master planning team for the extensive redevelopment project will be led by Mott Mac Donald and Grimshaw Architects, whose portfolio of prior projects includes the redevelopment of airports in London, Singapore, Hong Kong, South Korea, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada and Australia, Cuomo said.

The plans for the two terminals announced today will now be submitted to the Port Authority’s Board of Commissioners to finalize the terms of the lease which will then be subject to final Board approval, officials said.

The Governor said state-of-the-art technological improvements will be part of the terminal upgrades, with security enhancements – such as radiation detection and next-generation identification of unattended packages.

The proposed new $7 billion terminal on the airport’s south side will host four international airlines—Lufthansa, Air France, Japan Airlines and Korean Air Lines, the plan reveals.

On the airport’s north side, the proposed new $3 billion terminal will include 12 international gates which will accommodate wide-body aircraft, according to the plan.

Construction is set to begin in 2020 with the first new gates opening in 2023 and final completion in 2025.