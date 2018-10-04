Comic Con: Preview the event’s massive takeover of NYC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With more than 900 exhibitors at the Javits Center and 100 more at Pier 94 for Anime Fest, Comic Con is expecting a quarter of a million visitors throughout the four-day event.

“There’s comics, there’s movies, there’s video games, there’s TV shows. Any sort of thing that has emanated from the comic book culture is here at new York Comic Con,” Mike Armstrong, event director for ReedPOP, said.

“Saturday night is our big ‘Walking Dead’ panel. We’ve got a big presence this year from BBC America so they’re bringing the premier of the new ‘Doctor Who’ and they’re bringing the new doctor Jodi Whitaker for the first time.”

Actor Mark Ruffalo is also making an appearance on Thursday for autographs.

New to this year’s event is Anime Fest, a dedicated space on anime experiences for die hard fans. It will be at Pier 94.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday are sold out.