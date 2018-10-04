Child therapists accused of scamming NYC families since 2012

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Eight therapists were arrested Thursday morning, accused of stealing more than $600,000 in funds from Medicaid and a city agency.

Federal prosecutors say the defendants billed for therapy sessions that were never performed, wrote up fake session notes and forged signatures.

The therapists all worked through the New York State Early Intervention Program, providing therapeutic care for children with developmental disabilities under the age of three.

The case against the therapists was built in part on GPS data, cell phone records and social media posts. It’s believed the alleged fraud dates back to 2012.

All eight were released after appearing in federal court Thursday afternoon and the attorney for at least one defendant said his client was innocent.

A judge ordered the defendants not communicate with each other before their trials begin.