Body found in lake had shotgun wound to head, legs bound in plastic wrap

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man whose body was found in High Point City Lake had a shotgun wound to the head and had his legs bound in plastic wrap, according to the autopsy report.

Around 9 a.m. July 31, High Point police came to the 600 block of Penny Road after getting a call that a body, later identified as Sircorious Briont Griffin, 31, was found in the water on High Point City Lake, according to a news release. Griffin was reported missing on July 30.

The autopsy report notes that Griffin had a cluster of shotgun pellet entrance wounds about 2 inches below the top of his head on the left side. The report estimates at least 70 pellet entrance wounds.

His legs were bound in green plastic wrap and a plastic bag was over his head.

There was no evidence of a natural disease that could have caused or contributed to his death.

“The cause of death is shotgun wound of the head,” the report reads. “The manner of death is homicide.”

An early police report did not specifically say how the crime was committed, but included that the victim’s body had severe lacerations, an undetermined firearm was involved and the crime was forcible.

Police began to search for Griffin’s vehicle after the incident and found it three days after the body on Aug. 3.

Police followed a tip to InTown Suites at 2860 North Main St. and found a four-door dark 2000 Honda Passport that matched the description and shared the same license plate number as the missing vehicle.

High Point police previously said they are investigating Griffin’s death as a homicide due to suspicious circumstances surrounding his disappearance and death.