ATM technician steals $46,480 from machines in NJ, police say

BUENA, N.J. — Authorities say an ATM service technician helped himself to more than $46,000 from machines across New Jersey.

State police said Wednesday they arrested 42-year-old Basilio Lazu and charged him with theft.

The Buena man allegedly stole from machines in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and Gloucester counties. Authorities say 54 thefts overall occurred between December 2016 and May 2017.

Lazu’s employer discovered the missing money after an internal investigation and notified police. Lazu is accused of stealing $46,480.

Lazu was released pending a court hearing. It wasn’t known Thursday if he’s retained an attorney.