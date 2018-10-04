71-year-old man gunned down at Bronx McDonald’s

CLAREMONT, the Bronx — A 71-year-old man died after he was repeatedly shot at a Bronx McDonald’s on Thursday evening, police said.
Officers found Sylvester Zottola unconscious and unresponsive inside his car at a Webster Avenue McDonald’s, an NYPD spokesperson said. He’s been shot in the head and body.
No arrests have been made.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
