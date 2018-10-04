71-year-old man gunned down at Bronx McDonald’s

CLAREMONT, the Bronx — A 71-year-old man died after he was repeatedly shot at a Bronx McDonald’s on Thursday evening, police said.

Officers found Sylvester Zottola unconscious and unresponsive inside his car at a Webster Avenue McDonald’s, an NYPD spokesperson said. He’s been shot in the head and body.

No arrests have been made.

Sylvester Zottola, reputed member of Bonnano crime family, fatally shot tonight sitting in his car at McDonald’s drive-thru in the Bronx. His son was shot over the summer and survived @PIX11News on the scene more at 10pm pic.twitter.com/vfr9BoQboJ — Shirley Chan (@ShirleyChanTV) October 5, 2018

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).