Got a Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV or Android TV? Get PIX11 content there now!

71-year-old man gunned down at Bronx McDonald’s

Posted 8:49 PM, October 4, 2018, by , Updated at 08:54PM, October 4, 2018

CLAREMONT, the Bronx — A 71-year-old man died after he was repeatedly shot at a Bronx McDonald’s on Thursday evening, police said.

Officers found Sylvester Zottola unconscious and unresponsive inside his car at a Webster Avenue McDonald’s, an NYPD spokesperson said. He’s been shot in the head and body.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).