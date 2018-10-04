Got a Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV or Android TV? Get PIX11 content there now!

14 people claim injuries after NJ Transit bus, vehicle collide in front of NJ hospital: officials

Posted 8:08 AM, October 4, 2018, by , Updated at 08:42AM, October 4, 2018

NEWARK, N.J. — Two people said they had minor injuries and 12 more walked into a hospital for treatment after a NJ Transit bus and vehicle crashed outside the hospital in Newark Thursday, officials said.

An NJ Transit bus and vehicle collided in Newark on Oct. 4, 2018, officials said. (AIR11)

The incident happened near Bergen Street and 12th Avenue, outside University Hospital, around 7:17 a.m., NJ Transit officials said.

A vehicle’s fender was damaged when it collided with a NJ Transit bus, according to officials.

The bus was not damaged, but two bus riders said they had minor injuries as a result, officials said.

Officials later said 12 additional people walked into the hospital asking to be checked out. Additional information about their injuries or symptoms were not provided.