14 people claim injuries after NJ Transit bus, vehicle collide in front of NJ hospital: officials

NEWARK, N.J. — Two people said they had minor injuries and 12 more walked into a hospital for treatment after a NJ Transit bus and vehicle crashed outside the hospital in Newark Thursday, officials said.

The incident happened near Bergen Street and 12th Avenue, outside University Hospital, around 7:17 a.m., NJ Transit officials said.

A vehicle’s fender was damaged when it collided with a NJ Transit bus, according to officials.

The bus was not damaged, but two bus riders said they had minor injuries as a result, officials said.

Officials later said 12 additional people walked into the hospital asking to be checked out. Additional information about their injuries or symptoms were not provided.