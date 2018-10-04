1-year-old girl dead, twin brother in critical condition in Queens; mother being questioned: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUEENS —A woman was taken into custody after her 1-year-old girl was found dead and her twin brother was found critically injured in their Queens home Wednesday night.

Shortly before 10 p.m., police received a call about an aided child inside a house along Ashby Avenue near Auburndale Lane, bordering the neighborhoods of Auburndale and Flushing.

Officers arrived to find 1-year-old Elaina Torabi unconscious and unresponsive with bruising, lacerations and fractures, police said.

Torabi, was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, said police.

Her twin brother was also found inside the home with bruising, lacerations, and a broken pelvis. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, said police.

The twins' older sisters, ages 2, 3 and 5, were also at the house and taken into custody by child services, sources tell PIX11.

Police are questioning the children’s 30-year-old mother, who lives with them in the basement of residence.

The children's father does not live in the same residence, but police say he is still active in their lives.