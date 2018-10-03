“The Man in The High Castle” cast share what to expect from season three of the sci-fi

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"The Man in The High Castle" is back with new twists and turns.

The Emmy-winning Amazon series was inspired by Philip K. Dick's 1962 novel. It takes viewers into an alternative world where Nazi Germany and the Empire of Japan won World War II. The new season of the multi-layered drama continues to challenge social and political issues.

British actor Rufus Sewell and Canadian actress Chelah Horsdal share with PIX11 what to expect ahead of the show's third season.

Sewell, who plays a villainous Nazi officer, is married to Horsdal's character. He said that the fourth season is already in the works.

Sewell starred in "The Holiday," "A Knight's Tale" and "Zen." Horsdal has appeared in "Level Up," "Arrow," and "Aliens vs. Predator."

Season three of "The Man in The High Castle" premieres Friday, Oct. 5th on Amazon Prime.