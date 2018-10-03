Got a Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV or Android TV? Get PIX11 content there now!

Talk It Out with Jay Dow: A son’s mission after his taxi-driver dad killed himself

Posted 2:03 PM, October 3, 2018, by

The human toll of ride-sharing apps — A son is on a mission after his taxi-driver dad killed himself because his business collapsed. Talk it out with PIX11 reporter Jay Dow now: