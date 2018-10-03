Queens grandma battling cancer fights for repairs in her home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH JAMAICA, Queens — A Queens grandmother battling stage 4 lung cancer is worried she'll have to deal with mold and a leak in her New York City Housing Authority home once she leaves the hospital.

Sharon Jackson doesn't know what to do about the problems.

“She will be released from the hospital and needs repairs so she can come home to a safe clean home to get better,” said Mark Jackson, her son.

A New York City Housing Authority spokesperson says they have sent plumbers and have located the leak. They will be scheduling plasters and painters soon. PIX11 need will check in repairs.

