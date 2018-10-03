Tornado struck Ronkonkoma during Tuesday night storm

RONKONKOMA, NY — A EF0 tornado struck Ronkonkoma Tuesday evening with maximum wind speeds estimated at 85 mph, the National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed on Wednesday.

The tornado lasted between 11:20 p.m. and 11:20 p.m., holding a maximum path width of 200 yards and length of 400 yards, the NWS said.

Winds toppled trees and power lines, causing some roads to be blocked overnight.

Damage was predominately confined to Iroquois Street, Seneca Street and Ontario Street along Mohican Avenue, officials added.

There were no reported injuries.

The NWS will continue monitoring damage sustained in Rockland, Westchester and Fairfield counties after storms hit the tri-state area Tuesday afternoon.

Toppled trees and power lines prompted the Chappaqua Central School District to issue a two-hour delay.

A tornado watch was issued for Westchester County and parts of New Jersey during the storms.

Unlike Tuesday evening, Wednesday should be as high pressure briefly slides into the region. Temperatures will remain well above normal with highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday will be very warm day with partly sunny skies. Temperatures could climb toward 80 during the afternoon, before a cold front slides in late in the day. A passing thunderstorm is possible, but the severity is unclear at this point.