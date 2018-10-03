Police bust alleged gunman in teen’s Brooklyn basketball court death

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — Police apprehended the alleged gunman who fatally shot a teen at a Brooklyn basketball court, the NYPD Chief of Detectives said Wednesday.

Oluwadurotimi Oyebola, also known as Timi, was killed by a shot to the head while playing basketball with his friends at Chester Playground on Sept. 21. Police on Tuesday released a photo of Aaron Nathaniel, 14, and asked for help finding him.

“In partnership with the community, an apprehension has been made in the homicide of 16-year-old Oluwadurotimi “Timi” Oyebola,” Chief Dermot Shea said. “Thank you to all who contributed: NYPD investigators, community members, and callers to CrimeStoppers.”

Police said Oyebola appears to have been an innocent bystander, shot in the midst of a fight.

His family says he was playing basketball with friends after school, passing time until a church prayer meeting.

“Church started at 7 p.m.,” said Emmanuel Fatukasi, who attended church with the teen. “He finished school at 1:30. He just wanted to do something within the gap.”

Oyebola lived in Queens with his family. He migrated to the U.S. from Nigeria in 2013.