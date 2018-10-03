NJ police ask for help identifying woman who can’t remember her own name

NORWOOD, NJ — Police have asked for help identifying a woman found in Norwood on Tuesday afternoon who cannot remember who she is.

Officials asked for help Wednesday after entering information on the woman into all law enforcement databases and missing person organizations, according to a post on the Norwood Police Department Facebook page.

The woman was found on Livingston Street.

Police have asked the community to share the woman’s photo so they can get her home.

“The Norwood Police found this woman on Livingston Street yesterday afternoon,” the Facebook post reads. “Unfortunately, she doesn’t know who she is. This woman has been entered into ALL law enforcement databases and missing person organizations. Please share this photo and maybe we can get her home!! Thank you.”