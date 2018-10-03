Man critically injured in Manhattan stabbing

NOMAD, Manhattan — A man stabbed in Manhattan on Wednesday afternoon is in critical condition, police said.

He was attacked near Broadway and West 27th Street just before 3 p.m., an NYPD spokesperson said. The attacker, a man in a gray shirt, fled northbound on Broadway and has not yet been arrested.

Police on scene said the motive of the stabbing is unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

