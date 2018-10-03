‘It’s Falling Apart’: Residents of Harlem NYCHA building demand repairs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARLEM, Manhattan— Christine Zayas lives at the Carver Houses and says it’s falling apart.

“Everything is breaking. It’s raining in the elevator. Many families gave mold and need repairs. No one is listening to us,” said Zayas.

Shiela Quionones sent PIX11 several videos of what she says is more than a dozen floods over the past few months.

“It’s really frustrating. We put in tickets and nothing is fixed,” said Quionones.

PIX11 reached out to NYCHA, the New York City Housing authority.

A spokesperson for NYCHA is checking on the more than a half a dozen apartments complaints and concerns.

PIX11 News will return to check to make sure the repairs are done.

If you have a story, upload a video or pictures to Monica Morales on Facebook.