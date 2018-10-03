Fast-moving fire tears through East Village apartment building; 9 injured; nearby schools closed: FDNY

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan — Nine people were injured in a fast-moving fire that tore through an apartment building in East Village early Wednesday morning, FDNY officials said.

A 911 call came in at about 1:45 a.m. about a fire at 188 First Ave., the location of a Japanese restaurant on the first floor and apartment units on the upper floors.

FDNY said seven firefighters and two civilians were injured in the blaze—two injured are in serious but not life-threatening condition.

Officials from the NYC Office of Emergency Management said the East Side Community School, located on the same block of the fire location will be closed due to the flames.

Residents from five nearby buildings have been evacuated.

The fire is under investigation.