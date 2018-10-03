Bronx community rallies to save dog left to die in local park

Bronx, NY— She may be nearly 100 pounds, but the first thing you notice about the pit bull rescued from Brust Park is her playful smile.

“She’s such a friendly dog,” said Jonathan Nolan.

That is what makes what happened to her all the more troubling. A nursing home worker taking lunch near Brust Park in the Bronx spotted the dog tied to a tree deep in the woods just barely out of the corner of his eye.

A picture was posted to a Riverdale Facebook page asking about the best course of action. Immediately comments poured in, and the community mobilized.

Jonathan Cane was among the rescuers who came.

“As soon as I got off the train, I came right up here with dog treats in my pocket,” Cane said.

Nolan, a volunteer shelter worker, also saw the Facebook post and brought the dog to his home for a bath. He looked after her until she could be picked up by the New York Bully Crew.

Nolan suspects the dog was used for breeding then abandoned. He hopes to adopt her one day soon.

This is the second case of a larger, female pit bull simply abandoned in a city park in recent weeks.

In late September, a dog walker found a dog dubbed Mamas tied to a tree in a shadowy section of Prospect Park.

“There has to be something better than to just leave [these dogs] there,” Cane said.