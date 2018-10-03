Breast cancer surgeon Dr. Kristi Funk on every woman’s guide to reducing cancer risk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. But it is something that all women should be mindful of year round. Tamsen Fadal sat down with renowned breast cancer surgeon, Dr. Kristi Funk, to talk about how every woman can reduce the risk of breast cancer. Dr. Funk is being honored by Farm Sanctuary Thursday Oct. 4. Farm Sanctuary works to change how our society views and treats farm animals through rescue, education and advocacy.