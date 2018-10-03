Bagel emoji from Apple upsets New Yorkers

Apple is finally getting a bagel emoji, but some – especially New Yorkers aren’t happy with it.

Many have called it out as something that looks like it belongs in a grocery store’s freezer section. Some are wondering why the bagel doesn’t have anything on it.

I’m organizing a march in New York City against Apple’s just-revealed bagel emoji, which comes out with the next iOS update. It looks like something you get from a cardboard box in the freezer section at Walmart. This insult will not stand. pic.twitter.com/Z44YFBuUlU — Downtown Josh Brown (@ReformedBroker) October 3, 2018

“This insult will not stand,” one user tweeted.

Apple’s upcoming bagel emoji is SAD. The rift between west coast and east coast grows ever larger. pic.twitter.com/kPkBn73lHg — Mr. Phillip A. Wood (@Mrphillipawood) October 3, 2018

I'm legit about to riot over this Apple bagel emoji. It's like they've never seen a real bagel on the west coast… pic.twitter.com/UdF9j9K11V — SpookyX (スプーキーエクス) 💀 (@HelpMeHekuta) October 3, 2018

Others said the emoji shows the difference between bagels on the different coasts.

The company said it will likely add 70 new emoji for iPhone and iPad users later this month. Beta testers and developers who update to iOS 12.1 will see the new emoji starting Tuesday.

Beyond the new cute (and bloodsucking) animals, iOS 12.1 users will now be able to send a bagel, salt, luggage, compass, hiking boot, softball, frisbee, and an Asian-inspired Red Gift Envelope to friends and family.

On World Emoji Day in July, Apple previewed new options for bald and redheaded emoji characters, as well a lobster, cupcake and superheroes. These emoji will also roll out to iOS 12.1.

The Unicode Consortium, the nonprofit organization that manages the world’s emoji standards, unveiled its latest list in February. Each company that uses emoji in their products puts their own spin on the tiny cartoons and picks which options from the master list to include.

The interpretations can lead to controversy, such as Google’s misplacement of foam on its beer emoji, and the tragic jumbling of ingredients on its hamburger emoji. Both have since been corrected.