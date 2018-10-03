Armed men rob Greenwich Village smoke shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan — The NYPD is looking for the public’s help in finding two armed men seen on surveillance video robbing a smoke shop in Greenwich Village on Tuesday.

Police say the owner of the shop was working alone when the men walked in around 10 p.m. with guns drawn and their faces covered.

“They put the gun right on my chest and said, 'open the register,'" the owner told PIX11.

After about five minutes emptying the register, the men walked out of the shop with $1,500.

The 60-year-old owner was not hurt, but his son Talha Tariq was surprised by what happened.

“We never had a problem doing business here for years," Tariq said.

Police are looking into whether or not the men are responsible for any other robberies in the area.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).