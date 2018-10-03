At least 20 correction officers injured in massive brawl at Bronx juvenile center: COBA

BRONX— Several correction officers were injured in a massive brawl inside of Horizon Juvenile Center, the Correction Officer’s Union told PIX11 News Wednesday.

COBA officials said a large fight erupted inside of the school area of the Bronx juvenile center shortly after 12 p.m.

Twenty correction officers were transported to the hospital out of the corrections facility located at 560 Brook Ave.

The extent of the injuries are unknown.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.