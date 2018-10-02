Toys ‘R’ Us lenders cancel bankruptcy auction, plan brand revival

WAYNE, N.J.— Could Toys ‘R’ Us be making a comeback?

This may be the case after court filings show that top lenders for Geoffrey, LLC decided to cancel the bankruptcy auction of its brand name and other intellectual properties.

Less than four months after the beloved toy company closed its last U.S. stores, lenders have announced a plan to revive the Toys ‘R’ Us and Babies ‘R’ Us brand, the court filing revealed on Monday.

This announcement comes after a five-month marketing effort by an overseeing bank drew overwhelming support and proposals to buy the company.

The company’s transition to its new owners is now pending approval of the United States Bankruptcy Court, a spokesperson for Toys ‘R’ Us said.

According to a release, the reorganized company will own rights to Toys ‘R’ Us and Babies ‘R’ Us brand in all global markets except Canada.

The new owners announced that they are working with partners to create ideas for the new stores in the country and abroad that could bring back these iconic brands in a re-imagined way.