NEW YORK — The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Ossining NY, Mount Kisco, an Croton-on Hudson Tuesday afternoon.

small marble -sized hail is possible, according to the National Weather Service.

Tornado Warning including Ossining NY, Mount Kisco NY, Croton-on-Hudson NY until 5:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/L40a0IGugb — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) October 2, 2018

The warning is in effect through 5:15 p.m.