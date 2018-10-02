Tornado Warning issued for Morris and Sussex counties

NEW JERSEY — A Tornado Warning has been issued for Morris and Sussex counties through 9 p.m.

The storm is located over Hopatcong, moving east at 25 mph.

Authorities advise that residents seek shelter indoors during any issued severe thunderstorm or Tornado Warning.

In the event of a Tornado Warning, the best place to be is in the basement or an interior room away from any windows while being covered with something like a blanket, officials said.

Weather officials said these storms are also producing lots of dangerous lightning and torrential downpours, which can lead to flash flooding on area roadways and low lying areas.