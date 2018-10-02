Severe storms slam tri-state, cause major damage in Westchester County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- Severe storms slammed the tri-state Tuesday, causing major damage in Westchester County and areas of New Jersey.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for areas just north and west of the city through midnight and there has been a few warnings issued for the Hudson Valley and coastal Connecticut. These storms are also producing torrential downpours which can lead to flooding on area roadways.

While most of the severe weather has been ongoing across north of the city, these storms could eventually make their way down toward to coast by the latter half of the evening. These storm should weaken somewhat with the loss of daytime heating, but a strong thunderstorm and flood advisories cannot be ruled out. The storms should taper off after midnight with clearing skies and temperatures in the mid 60s.

Wednesday should be a nice day as high pressure briefly slides into the region. Temperatures will remain well above normal with highs in the upper 70s. There should be no weather issues with the Wild Card game with the Yankees hosting the Oakland A’s.

Thursday will be very warm day with partly sunny skies. Temperatures could climb toward 80 during the afternoon, before a cold front slides in late in the day. A passing thunderstorm is possible, but the severity is unclear at this point.

It will be a pleasant Friday as high pressure slides into the region bringing mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be closer to where they should be with highs around 70, but it will be still be a few degrees above the normal.

We do go down into the upper 60s on Saturday but temperatures will do an about-face for Sunday. By then, temperatures could make a quick return to around 80 during the afternoon as winds shift to the south and west.