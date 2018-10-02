Police release photo of 14-year-old boy wanted in shooting death of Brooklyn teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — Police have released a photo of a 14-year-old boy wanted in connection to the shooting death of a 16-year-old teen at a Brooklyn basketball court last month.

Aaron Nathaniel, 14, was identified by Brooklyn detectives as the alleged gunman whose stray bullet killed 16-year-old Oluwadurotimi Oyebola, also known as Timi.

Oyebola was shot in the head and killed while playing basketball with his friends at Chester Playground on Sept. 21.

Police said Oyebola appears to have been an innocent bystander, shot in the midst of a fight.

Police: 16-year-old dead after Brownsville basketball court shooting His family says he was playing basketball with friends after school, passing time until a church prayer meeting. “Church started at 7 p.m.,” said Emmanuel Fatukasi. “He finished school at 1:30. He just wanted to do something within the gap.” Oyebola lived in Queens with his family. He migrated to the U.S. from Nigeria in 2013. Nathaniel is described to be approximately 5-feet 6-inches tall and about 115 pounds. He was last seen wearing ripped jeans and a bandana.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).