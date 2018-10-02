Man punches woman in front of 4-year-old, flees and jumps onto CVS roof in Queens: police

QUEENS — A man who allegedly punched a woman in front of her 4-year-old child, stole her purse, then jumped onto the roof of a CVS as he was chased from the scene is being sought by police Tuesday.

A picture has been released of the man accused of demanding property from a woman, 35, as she walked with her 4-year-old son on 84th Street near Atlantic Avenue, bordering Ozone Park and Woodhaven, Monday around 2 p.m.

The man punched the woman repeatedly, in the face, head, chest and back, causing her to become unconscious, police said.

The incident happened in front of her young son, who police said was not physically harmed.

The attacker then took off with her purse, according to police.

A passerby chased the man, who jumped onto the roof of a CVS on Atlantic Avenue and fled in an unknown direction, police said.

The attacker is described as a man between 40 and 50 years old; standing about 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 foot, 9 inches tall; and weighing 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black du-rag; a dark-colored, long sleeved shirt; and blue jeans. He also had a black backpack with him.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).