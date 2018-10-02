Long Island school takes anti-bullying message to an unusual place: the bathroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bullying is a serious problem in elementary schools across the tri-state area — and across the country.

In fact, 20 percent of kindergarten students in America report being bulled — children who are just 5 years old.

But Old Bethpage Elementary School on Long Island is taking action to teach empathy and stop bullying before it starts.and they're doing it in a very unexpected place — the bathrooms.

And it’s not just the bathroom. You’ll find messages throughout the school that say things like “A simple hello can change someone`s day.”

