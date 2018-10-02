Kerry Washington back on Broadway in “American Son”; Oji talks to the cast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Manhattan—Some big star power is coming to Broadway, both on stage and behind the scenes.

Kerry Washington, also known as Olivia Pope, returns in a new play "American Son."

And the woman behind "Scandal" is coming with her.

Shonda Rhimes is just signed on as one of the show's A-list producers.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Gabrielle Union have also signed on.

The play addresses issues about race in America and what happens when an estranged, interracial couple look for answers about their missing son, at a Miami police station in the middle of the night.

"American Son" is in previews at the Booth Theatre.

Opening night is set for November 4th.