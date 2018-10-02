Investigation reveals NJ gangs are younger, more violent and using social media as a cyber-trigger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRENTON, NJ — New Jersey is seeing a growing trend in gang activity with members that are younger and more violent.

During a recent public hearing, the State Commission of Investigation (SCI) revealed that some minors as young as 12-years-old have committed more gang-related crimes than 18 to 24-year-olds.

“We talked to law enforcement officers across the state and some of them told us they’re seeing kids as young as 8 or 9 years old out there on the streets,” says Edwin Torres, investigator for the SCI.

The Trenton Police Department reports the number of juvenile shooting victims has jumped 200 percent between 2015 and 2017.

The number of teens arrested for being in possession of a weapon has risen in the state by 26 percent from 2015 to 2017.

But guns are only part of the problem. These young gang members have another weapon at their disposal: Social media.

“When they click on that phone… that’s like clicking on a gun. That post leads to another post leads to real life violence… leads to another post, leads to more violence,” says Torres.

Private investigator, Vincent Parco, says social media is also a powerful tool for recruitment.

“Look at ISIS," Parco said. "They recruit people on the internet. If you can recruit people to be terrorists, you can recruit people to be in a gang."

Torres adds that many of these juvenile offenders are second and third generation gang members, willing to put their lives on the line for notoriety.

“One guy told me it’s all about the likes I get on social media."