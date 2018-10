Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Manhattan—What do you get when you put a determined fact checker, a demanding boss and an unorthodox author in one room?

Well, you get a comedy with three mega stars in the leading roles.

Oji talks with the cast of the new Broadway play, "The Lifespan of a Fact," for some fun, separating fact from fiction.

The show, "The Lifespan of a Fact" is in previews at Studio 54.