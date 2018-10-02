Cellphone snatcher robs from 10-year-old boy in Brooklyn: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — Police on Tuesday asked for public's help identifying an individual wanted for allegedly snatching a 10-year-old boy's phone in Brooklyn.

The incident happened on Sept. 13 at about 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Moore and Leonard streets in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn.

Officials said the victim was walking on the sidewalk when an unidentified individual came up alongside him and stole his cellphone from his hand. The individual then fled in an unknown direction.

The cellphone has an approximate value of $400, according to officials.

The victim did not sustain any physical injuries, officials said.

The person sought is believed to be in his late teens. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and jeans.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).