Arrests made in connection to deadly Staten Island crash, nearby fatal shooting

ST. GEORGE, Staten Island — Four people have been arrested in the deaths of two people following a wild car crash and shooting in Staten Island that happened last July.

Sean Oliveras, 23, Isaiah Kelson, 22, Jaleel Hewitt, 26, all of Staten Island, are charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. Marquise Ancrum, 22, of Staten Island, is charged with criminal facilitation.

The string of events began around 11:45 a.m. July 10, when police said there was an altercation involving a knife in the area of the courthouse and the St. George Theater.

A Dodge Caravan fled the scene and careened into a B&B at Montgomery Avenue and Fort Place, down the street from the courthouse, police said.

The van struck Robert Craigwell, 26, who was pinned against the B&B, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Thomas Moore says his son Atiji, 27, owns the vehicle, and was carjacked.

“He got punched in the back of the head while sitting in the vehicle,” Moore said. “There was a bunch of individuals coming from different directions trying to cut him he flees. Someone jumped in the van and took the van.”

Moore says his son was giving a friend a ride to the courthouse.

“When he dropped his friend off there was a little altercation between his friend and some other guys,” Moore said.

Less than two hours later and just half a mile away, a 67-year-old woman identified by family members as Fran Williams was shot in the face by a stray bullet. It happened near a bus stop by Jersey Street and Hendricks Avenue as she walked several blocks from her home.

Three weeks, Williams died from her injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.