Teens transferred out of Rikers as ‘Raise the Age’ law is implemented

RIKERS ISLAND -- New York City will no longer detain 16 and 17 year olds in the Rikers Island jail complex.

Ninety-three teens were moved from Rikers to the Horizon Juvenile Center in the South Bronx.

The change is part of the city’s implementation of "Raise the Age" legislation under which minors will no longer be treated as adults when they are arrested.

Vidal Guzman praised the move, he went to Rikers as a 16-year-old.

“We have to do this right,” Guzman said. “If we don’t do this right we will keep loosing youth to our criminal justice system.”

Horizon is run by the Administration for Children's Services, but also staffed by Correction Officers who formerly worked on Rikers.

Elias Husamudeen is President of the Corrections’ Officer Benevolent Association.

“We’ve already had since Sunday, six incidents, that's not including the two that just happened in the last couple of hours all of them involving inmates fighting.”