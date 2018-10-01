Passengers evacuated after fire erupts aboard plane at JFK

QUEENS, N.Y. — A fire erupted inside of a Delta plane at JFK Airport, FDNY said Monday.

https://twitter.com/PAPD911/status/1046919449322897409The plane, which was headed to Ghana was occupied at the time, officials said.

According to a statement from Delta, Delta flight 420 aborted takeoff following an airspeed warning indication.

While the plane was taxiing back to the gate, the was an indication that the brakes overheated, Delta officials said.

Delta officials said “We apologized to our customers for the inconvenience.”

The flames were extinguished around 7:30 p.m., according to fire officials.

There were 205 customers and eight crew members who were evacuated.

No injuries were reported.