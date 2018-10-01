Motorcyclist killed in crash in Bronx highway

The BRONX — A motorcyclist was killed in a collision on the Hutchinson River Parkway in the Bronx Sunday afternoon.

Benedicto Soner, 54, was found with trauma throughout his body, lying on the roadway at about 4 p.m. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Investigation revealed Soner was traveling south on the Hutchinson River Parkway in the left lane the same time a Nissan Pathfinder was traveling southeast on the entrance ramp from the Bruckner Expressway on the parkway.

The driver, 25, lost control of the vehicle and struck the Jersey barrier at the location, continuing east across two lanes before striking the center median, said police.

Soner failed to stop his motorcycle and struck the left driver’s side door of the Pathfinder, said cops.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital where Soner was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.