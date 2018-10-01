Man sought in attempted murder of Upstate NY officers commits gunpoint robbery in Brooklyn: NYPD

BROOKLYN — A man sought for allegedly trying to shoot and kill police in Upstate New York is now accused of committing a gunpoint robbery in Brooklyn Monday morning, according to the NYPD.

Joshua Stuart is considered armed and dangerous, NYPD Chief Dermont Shea tweeted Monday.

Shea said the gunpoint robbery happened around 9 a.m. in Sunset Park, but police later said it happened at a business on Third Avenue between 83rd and 84th streets in Bay Ridge.

Stuart allegedly fled in a 2005 Honda Pilot with the license plate BVX-2687. Police believe the car is red or grey.

Anyone who sees Stuart is urged to immediately call 911.

Stuart fled to Brooklyn after shooting at several police officers in Upstate New York on Friday, police said.

During that incident, police responded to reports of a man firing shots at Ellenville Regional Hospital, in the Catskill Mountains about 75 miles southwest of Albany.

State police said no one was injured in the incident, which occurred around 1 a.m.

A statement issued by the hospital Friday morning stated the shooting occurred in the emergency department and involved a patient. The hospital has reopened.

Stuart fled the scene in a vehicle that was later found in nearby Napanoch, officials said.

He was seen wearing a flannel shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers after the shooting. It is not clear if he was wearing the same thing during Monday’s robbery.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.