Man shot and killed outside Queens movie theater after two-car crash: police

WHITESTONE, Queens— A man was shot and killed outside a Queens movie theater early Monday, police said.

Police received a call at about 3:30 a.m. about a shooting along the vicinity of Linden Place and 28th Avenue in College Point.

When they arrived, police found a 25-year-old man shot in the street behind the College Point Multiplex Cinemas. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigation revealed the incident started with a two-car collision involving four men and the victim and his girlfriend, said police.

Following the collision, four masked men exited their vehicle and confronted the couple. He was shot in the chest, said police.

The masked men fled the scene in their vehicle and the victim's car, said police. Both vehicles were found. One firearm was recovered in the victim's car, said police.

Across the movie theater parking lot, a white BMW sedan was recovered with two females inside. The vehicle had visible bullet holes in the windshield and passenger side window, witnesses told PIX11.

The women inside the vehicle were not hit.

Police are trying to determine whether the women were involved in the incident.

