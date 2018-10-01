Islanders’ youth program teaches the next generation how to play hockey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Syosset, L.I.—They skate, they shoot, they score!

They may be pint-sized, but these kids are learning to play hockey.

They’re part of the future Islanders Learn to Play program.

It's an affordable, eight session program that’s offered at ice rinks in Queens, Brooklyn and Long Island for kids, ages 5 to 8.

All their equipment is provided.

And the best part?

They get to learn from the pros, like Islander alumni Radek Martinek and Eric Boulton.

"It's fun. I have two boys myself and they’re getting kind of old now. So working with the little kids brings back memories of when they first come on the ice. Some of these kids might not have skated before or tried it before. A lot of kids fall in love with it right away," Boulton said.

Even girls are getting in on the ice hockey fun, like 5-year-old Brooke.

And as much fun as the kids are having, so are their coaches.

"I chose hockey and it built a life for me. A lot of things I owe to the game. So to give back to the sport, and the kids in the community and help them come along, it's obviously been special to me," Boulton added.

I decided to lace up my skates and hit the ice.

I mean how hard can it be?

For more on how to sign your child up for this affordable program, click here.