Hit-and-run driver arrested after crash kills man in the Bronx: police

The BRONX — Police arrested the driver who fled the scene of a crash that killed a man and injured a woman in the Bronx Sunday night.

Collin Hedley, 24, was driving south on Jerome Avenue in the left lane when his BMW crossed over the double yellow lines and sideswiped a Honda SUV traveling north, said police.

Hedly accelerated his vehicle, traveling south while still on the northbound lane, and struck an oncoming vehicle driven by 59-year-old Ramon Monteagudo along East 233rd Street, police said.

Monteagudo’s car then rotated clockwise into the path of an SUV that was traveling north on Jerome Avenue. The front of the SUV struck the right passenger door of Monteagudo’s car.

Monteagudo was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Honda, a 70-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries and was treated on scene, said cops.

Hedley fled the scene on foot into the Woodlawn Cemetery and Conservancy, and returned to the scene some time later, where he was placed under arrest.

Hedley was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, criminal possession of a controlled substance and driving without a license.