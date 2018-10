NEW YORK — The Scan Van program, a mobile mammography unit, will be parked outside PIX Plaza with a potentially life-saving offer.

Screenings start at 8 a.m. on Wednesday. They are free for uninsured women aged 40 and older, with an appointment. For insured women, all insurance plans are accepted with co-pays and deductibles waived.

To make an appointment, call 1-800-564-6868.

For more details, click here.