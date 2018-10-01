Dozens rescued from stuck elevator inside Brooklyn subway station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — It’s almost anyone’s worst nightmare who rides an elevator - getting stuck in it on your way to work.

That fear was realized for about 20 people who were trapped in a stuck elevator for nearly an hour at the Clark Street subway station in Brooklyn.

The fire department says it arrived on scene within minutes but that the elevator was in difficult position and thats why it took nearly an hour to get the riders out

In a statement the MTA said, “We sincerely apologize to those customers who were impacted and thank FDNY for their assistance.”

The elevator has been in service for 87 years and is scheduled to be replaced.

The incident happened Monday morning during a busy time for commuters at the Clark Street Subway Station.

FDNY told PIX11 News they had to use two ladders to get all the occupants out.

One of them was Talia Kovacs who was on her way to work.

“I’m feeling really frustrated about the state of disrepair of the trains and feeling like I should’ve ridden my bike to work today which was the plan originally,” said Kovacs.

The Clark Street station doesn’t have stairs so commuters are forced to use one of the three elevators available.

Kovacs said the incident happened around 10 a.m. when she pressed the elevator button to get up onto the street. She said the elevator doors closed and about three minutes into the ride, she realized that "something was wrong.”

“One or two folks were like, did you push the button?” Kovacs told PIX11.

MTA responded to a tweet that Kovacs sent out while she was on the stuck elevator saying: